Dove's #MyBeautyMySay Campaign Is Super Inspiring

Over the past few years, Dove's campaigns have all been nothing short of inspirational. Continuing that trend, the Dove brand just launched a campaign entitled #MyBeautyMySay, and the message delivered is extremely important. It features nine women who's looks and beauty has been used against them in one way or another, while undermining and trivializing their IRL impressive non-physical achievements. Watch the campaign video below and tell us you didn't get shivers.

RELATED: These Candles Light Up Your Life and Help Someone in Need Too

According to Dove research, 7 in 10 women receive more compliments about their looks than their achievements, which is where the #MyBeautyMySay campaign comes in. What's more, the brand research found that 1 in 2 women with low self-esteem said they weren't assertive in expressing their opinions because they weren't thrilled with their looks.

The campaign works to encourage and empower women to define and enjoy beauty on their own terms. #Needed.

There are also a handful of individual videos featuring a more in-depth look at the women featured, such as model Rain Dove and boxer Heather Hardy.