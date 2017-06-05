This Is the Nude Eyeshadow Palette the Internet Is Obsessing Over

If this nude shadow palette had its own Instagram account, it would absolutely have more followers than us.

Launched by the equally-viral beauty brand Dose of Colors back in the spring, the Baked Browns shadow palette is a handful of warm neutral shades with the most gorgeous matte texture. Finding a matte shadow that doesn't appear too thin or chalky can be a losing battle, and often time, we end up having to layer shadow primers and a few different colors to get the same payoff as what we see in the pan. The ones within the Dose of Colors palette have a dense, almost creamy, feel to them, and look just as bold worn solo as they do paired with a cream product.

The 5-pan kit may seem minimalist compared to other options on the market, but really, that's plenty. Mixing and matching the colors can create looks ranging from natural to smoky, and better yet, they flatter every skin tone of the spectrum.

Our Instagram feeds don't lie—just about every time we open the app, we see at least three bloggers crediting the palette for each of their different looks, and the Dose of Colors Baked Browns palette stays coming up in Google search. Demand is so high that the brand is only allowing two palettes per customer to be purchased. Grab one while you still can now for $32 at doseofcolors.com.