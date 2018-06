Do These Green Beauty Products Really Work?

HOW IT WORKS Mix the untreated green illite clay (from volcanic peaks in France, $29; pursomalife.com) with half a cup of water and—poof!—you've got a skin-soothing mask that can suck up pore-clogging oil and grime.

HOW GREEN IT IS There's nothing in that pouch but earth itself.

OUR TAKE You'll need a mirror and some alone time. "I covered my entire body, which was dry and scaly post-winter, with the pudding-like mask," says our tester. Unable to easily move as the stuff dried, "I just stood in the tub and zoned out for 15 minutes." After she sponged off with a wet loofah, her skin "felt hydrated, soft, and renewed." An admittedly "patient" person, she thinks "it's a relaxing, pampering ritual." While she didn't need to make a Drano run, the mask left "sediment in my tub that was hard to remove," says another tester.