Do These Products Really Work?

THE CLAIM A proprietary blend of tightening agents-aka "firm-a-tite"-temporarily smooths out wrinkles and fine lines.THE EXPERT SAYS "It frezes your face and feels tacky, like spackle," says N.Y.C. dermatologist Anne Chapas. "Even dabbing on just a little of it can plump up fine lines and give a quick improvement around your eyes and forehead. If you don't want to try Bototx, this is a fun, fast fix-but it doesn't last.OUR VERDICT When it first dried on our face, it was startling: Our wrinkles weren't just softened, they were gone! The effect was so dramatic, we almost didn't care that it felt like we had swiped glue across our forehead. Then we rinsed it off as directed and-poof!-our delusions of permanently suspended youth trickled down the drain. Yes, our skin looked slightly smoother, but the improvement was much subtler. Worth it? Possibly on a Saturday night. Definitely not every day.TRY IT YOURSELFPeter Thomas Roth Instant Firm Temporary Face Tightener, $48; at sephora.com