Do These New Beauty Products Really Work?

CLAIM Three stripes of powder run across this compact (the colors go from lightest at the top to darkest at the bottom). It comes with a flat, crooked brush that you sweep over the powders and then brush over your lids to deliver the right shade to the right areas.

EXPERT OPINION The tool simplifies the process of applying more than one color, says New York makeup artist Nick Barose. "But the applicator doesn't fit perfectly over all lids."

OUR VERDICT After we figured out how to run the brush over the powders and lids in one fluid motion, we achieved smoky eyes in seconds. But it did take a bit of blending to perfect.



L'Oréal Paris the One Sweep eye shadow in Natural for Blue Eyes, $10; at Walgreens.com.