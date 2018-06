Do These Green Beauty Products Really Work?

THE CLAIM These natural skin treatments ($20/2; dairyface.com) contain fresh, food-grade dairy cultures, organic milk fats, and probiotics, plus oils and herbs that hydrate and soothe the complexion. There are five kinds that can be used on the face or body, made without essential oils to avoid potential irritation. "After using one of these masks, skin doesn't need a moisturizer," says Dairyface founder Oksana Panasenko.

EXPERT OPINION "This mask is a star," says Dr. Fusco, who often recommends cold-milk compresses to her patients. "Milk's low pH and lactic acid help calm inflamed skin," she explains. After using the eye creme, she says, "my undereyes were tighter, so it's good for puffiness." And the probiotics in all Dairyface natural formulas can help balance skin bacteria.

OUR VERDICT We were tempted to put a spoon in this chilly, creamy stuff, but we slathered it on and endured the yogurty smell for 20 minutes. Afterward, our tester couldn't believe how soft, plump, and hydrated her face was. The only downside: remembering to keep it refrigerated. At $20 for a two-pack, you don't want it to spoil.