Do These Beauty Products Really Work?

THE PRODUCT Ansr Skin Rejuvenation kit, containing exfoliator, a laser that uses both red and blue LED lights, and a follow-up anti-aging serum ($195; ansr.com ).THE PROMISE The company claims the combination of blue laser waves (which destroy bacteria) and red ones (which stimulate collagen growth) leads to diminished fine lines, wrinkles, and redness in a few weeks.THE EXPERT SAYS "The laser uses the same wavelengths we use in the office for photo rejuvenation, so it may make skin brighter," says Heidi Waldorf, dermatologist at Mount Sinai Medical Center in N.Y.C. "But doctors also use photosensitizers to get more out of LED light treatments, so managing expectations is key. Results won't be dramatic."WE SAY: The laser was painless, and our skin looked clearer-but the difference was still minor after a few weeks.