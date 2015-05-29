See Every Disney Princess Get a Makeover In Today's Most Popular Beauty Trends

Dan Koday
May 29, 2015 @ 10:15 am

Disney Princesses are the following things: Poised with grace, perfectly posed, and basic (in the beauty department) despite their drop-dead gorgeous looks. We get it - they're cartoons and cartoons are supposed to be somewhat timeless in nature — but when we started looking closer at the beauty choices of our childhood (and adulthood) heroines, we couldn't help but notice that there's, well, not a lot going on in the trend department. Belle's half-up, half-down prom appropriate hair, Cinderella's berry pink lipstick, and Jasmine's cat-eye...all groundbreaking.

It got us thinking about what each of these pretty ladies would look like if they got an update in today's most prevalent beauty trends, so we Photoshopped it all so you could see too.

Belle, Thick Brows

Belle, Thick Brows

Thanks to some inspiration from Camilla Belle and Cara Delevigne, this Disney princess invested in some brow makeup...a LOT of brow makeup.

Jasmine, Contouring

Jasmine, Contouring

We gave Jaz the Kardashian special. The results? Cheekbones for days.
Mulan, Dark Lips

Mulan, Dark Lips

Bold lips and an empowered warrior is an unstoppable duo.
Snow White, Platinum Hair

Snow White, Platinum Hair

The only poison this princess is consuming is being chemically applied to her hair.

Tiana, Septum Ring

Tiana, Septum Ring

So easy for a good girl to go bad. FKA Twigs' signature look couldn't look better on this pretty, pretty princess.

Ariel, Rainbow Hair

Ariel, Rainbow Hair

Thanks to stars like Kesha, Lily Allen and Kylie Jenner, this iconic red head's hair is officially extinct.

Rapunzel, Ombre Hair

Rapunzel, Ombre Hair

Let down that gorgeous (fades-from-one-color-to-the-other) hair.

Cinderella, Tattoos

Cinderella, Tattoos

The pumpkin carriage and dress may disappear at midnight, but the tats are forever.
Pocahontas, Lob

Pocahontas, Lob

A cut fit for the New World.
Elena, Almond Tallons

Elena, Almond Tallons

She hasn't even appeared on the big or little screen yet, but Disney's latest Latina princess is already rocking Kylie Jenner's favorite nail trend.

