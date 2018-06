1 of 22 Courtesy Photo (3)

Discover Your Signature Summer Scent

When the weather heats up, you swap the sweaters and boots in your closet for flip-flops and sundresses-and you should do the same switcheroo with your fragrance. A spicy, warm, musky scent that was perfect with eggnog and a cozy fire is often too heavy for summer. With fresh fruit in season, flowers blooming, and trips to the beach on the horizon, it's the perfect time to take a cue from nature and update your summer scent.