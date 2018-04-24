A Running List of the Beauty Products Your Facebook Friends Are Selling

When your Facebook friends aren't posting engagement ring selfies or baby pics, chances are, they're hosting a virtual party for one of the direct sales beauty brands that seem to be taking your timeline by storm.

The whole direct-sales beauty concept isn't anything new—see Mary Kay and Avon for reference—though the brands tend to borrow a few key aspects from that model. Individuals can become sales representatives, earn a commission from purchases, and hold parties to introduce their circle to the latest and greatest launches, albeit virtually. Who knew your Facebook stalking skills could result in some extra products in your medicine cabinet? Scroll down to check out seven of the beauty brands we keep seeing on our news feeds.

Younique

For a while, we saw just as many Facebook posts about Younique mascara on our news feed as we did wedding party pictures. The lash-lengthening fiber mascara is what’s responsible for the brand’s cult following, but the rest of the products are just as buzzy. Younique sells everything from skincare to cream eyeshadow to matte liquid lipsticks.

Tyra Beauty

You don't have to be an ANTM contestant to scream "Tyra mail!" anymore. The supermodel's line of color cosmetics and skincare allows you to go for a full makeover every day, without having to cut or dye your hair at Banks's will, thank you very much. 

As for what's worth the purchase? The tinted moisturizer, which is infused with anti-aging ingredients to keep your skin hydrated and nourished while providing light, natural coverage. 

Rodan + Fields

The lash serum is what made this dermatologist-created brand Facebook-famous, but that's not the only product offered in the lineup. There's a collection to suit almost every skin need, from acne to aging. 

Arbonne

Between the makeup, hair, skincare, body, and nutrition categories, this green-beauty-focused brand basically has your every need covered. If you're conscious of using natural ingredients, ditching the potentially toxic ones, and reducing waste, this is one virtual shopping party you might want to consider attending.  

Jamberry Nails

Somewhere between Minx nails and those printed decals from the drugstore lies Jamberry's heat-activated wraps. With just about every pattern and color scheme imaginable, you can apply these sets directly to your nail bed, then use the tiny nail heater or a hair dryer to smooth out the shape. If nail wraps aren't your thing, the company also carries a full line of traditional lacquers.

Beautycounter

Sensitive skin types and those who adhere to clean formulas, this one goes out to all of you. In developing Beautycounter, brand founder Gregg Renfrew's aim was to create products that were safe for her family, and as effective as the items you'd find at, well...a beauty counter in a department store. After viewing the luxe skincare, highly-pigmented makeup, and family and baby products, it's pretty clear her mission has been accomplished. The company has banned 1,500 ingredients from the formulas, and has even received a stamp of approval from Gwyneth Paltrow herself. 

Young Living Essential Oils 

We have a feeling you have at least one Facebook friend who swears that an essential oil (or a combo of a few) cured his/her insomnia, acne, baby's weird sleep pattern, and every other ailment under the sun. It's likely that while confessing their life-changing experience, they were touting Young Living Essential Oils. The direct sales beauty brand offers an impressive 83 different bottles for purchase, along with diffusers, skincare, oral care, haircare, body products, kid’s personal care products, nutrition products, and cleaning supplies, all of which claim to be non-toxic and free of harsh chemicals.

