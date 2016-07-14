This Shower Oil Was Made to Make You Bathe Like Royalty

Roses might have a solid rep, but tuberose can be considered a queen of the white flowers. And there's a darn good reason for it—namely, it has the perfect combination of milky, powdery heaven with a touch of natural spice. In a word, seductive. Find a fan of this scent, and you're sure to get the most thorough testament to why it tops the rest. Myself included.

Courtesy

So when a new release from Diptyque came rolling around my desk (heart-eyes emoji!), you better believe that I was excited to see that my new shower oil was basically an ode to the timeless allure of tuberose. It's called Do Son ($46; barneys.com), and it is utter luxury. There is no greater indulgence than swathing yourself in the mysterious and intoxicating combination of tuberose, orange leaves, pink peppercorn, and musk. It has almost a narcotic effect. You can't help but want more once you've had a whiff. And it's literally a means to bathe in the most majestic of the flowers—a queen bee in the horticultural world, for lack of a better expression.

Honestly, this oil made my shower feel regal.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Just Chopped Off Her Hair

And while the bottle is something you'd want to keep out on your counter (for those flatlay Instagram pics, of course), the actual experience is lovely. The oil is emollient and works into a light and hydrating foam. And the divine scent? Well, that sticks around well after you've gotten out of the bath and have toweled off. It even mixes well with other scents. But, I daresay you wouldn't want to tamper with the fragrance you already have wafting from your being. It's just that addictive.