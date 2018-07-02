This $42 Cleanser Makes Me Look Forward to Taking My Makeup Off

I know I can grab a bottle of micellar water for less than $10 at the nearest Walgreens, but I'm addicted to Dior's cleansing milk, which is four times more expensive.

Even though micellar water is great for sensitive skin like mine because it removes makeup without irritating it or stripping it of moisture, I've always felt kind of silly paying for a cleanser that essentially looks like water out of a tap.

Dior's Hydra Life Micellar Milk No Rinse Cleanser ($42; Sephora.com) is the crème de la crème of no-rinse cleansers. It's formulated with the same micellar technology as you'd find at the drugstore, but in addition to cleansing oil micelles, it contains nourishing rice milk. It has a creamy texture which turns fine and water-like once it's massaged onto skin. Just like regular old micellar water, you gently wipe it off with a cotton round instead of rinsing it.

It feels luxurious instead of utilitarian, and makes taking off my makeup every night something I look forward to doing.

I know the over $40 price tag probably seems steep for a product that you apply and then wipe away, but I don't have to scrub my skin because it removes all of my makeup—including mascara—in a single sweep. Plus, it doesn't leave my face with that gross, sticky, tight feeling of so many other no-rinse cleansers.