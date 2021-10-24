This Legendary Mascara Gives You "Lashes Like You've Never Lashed Before," According to Shoppers and Celebrities

Full disclosure: I'm a elder millennial (not me weeping), and spent my teens with magazines insisting Maybelline Great Lash was the best mascara in existence. I longed for more oomph, so when greats like Benefit's Roller Lash and Diorshow launched, I glommed onto the latter for several years. Its oversized brush delivered the lush, thick, long lashes of my dreams, and while working in the beauty industry has made me a fiend for new releases, reviewers are just as in love with the mascara to this day (and Blake Lively, Meghan Markle, and Kylie Jenner join Taylor-Joy in the peanut gallery).