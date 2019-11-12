This Designer Lip Balm With Over 700 Five-Star Reviews Makes My Tiny Lips Look So Much Bigger

Image zoom Instagram

When I was 10 I thought putting on lipstick meant drawing myself a whole new set of lips. My mom would always find me on the floor of our bathroom looking as though I’d just eaten ten bright red tubes of NARS. At the time, she thought I was just experimenting with makeup — and I was! — but in reality I was also just trying to get over my insecurity of having very tiny, very thin lips.

Now that I’m an adult, I know how to properly apply lipstick on my lips and just overdraw a litte. Because my lips are small, I’ve grown to depend on lipstick to give them a little extra something. As for lip glosses and lip balms though, I’ve always avoided them because I find that their glossiness accentuates my lips’ small size. That is until I discovered Dior Addict Lip Glow Reviving Lip Balm and am now officially a lip balm convert.

Dior Addict Lip Glow is a cult favorite product that supermodels like Bella Hadid swear by, and watching her gush about it on Dior’s beauty Instagram late one night was enough to make me curious. Plus, I’m always looking for any beauty product that’ll make me look more alive during the middle of a workday — and this lip balm has both the words ‘glow’ and ‘reviving’ in the name. I ordered two on Nordstrom immediately, one in Pink and one in Berry.

The balm goes on sheer and dewy but hydrates my lips just as much, if not more, than my not-as-sexy Aquaphor chapstick (the millennial pink packaging also means it looks much cuter in my bathroom cabinet). What I was most excited about, though, was seeing how the color would look, considering that the balm is supposed to react with the chemistry of your lips to give them a flush of custom color. Seconds after applying the pink Dior Addict Lip Glow I could see a difference. My lips looked smooth, radiant and even a little bit plumped. My lipgloss be poppin’, as they say.

Unlike with lipstick, Dior Addict Lip Glow made my lips look like they were naturally flushed in the most flattering way. Even with my favorite nude lipsticks, you can tell I’m wearing makeup, but with Lip Glow it looks like I just woke up with naturally rosy lips. Even the darker Berry shade is subtle. It gives a pop of color like any darker purple lipstick would without as much intensity, which also makes it easily wearable for everyday.

My favorite thing about the Dior Addict Lip Glow, though, is how it somehow makes my entire face look more awake. When I reapply it in the middle of the day it looks as though I’ve just taken a power nap and downed an entire cup of coffee. And it’s the only product that’s ever made me feel confident in my lips, so much so that I’ve minimized my entire makeup routine since buying it. I’ve even sworn off lipstick.

And I’m not the only one who is obsessed. Over 700 reviewers on Nordstrom agree that Dior Addict Lip Glow is the real deal. A lot of the five-star reviewers proudly call themselves devotees and more than a couple hundred swear this is their favorite beauty product ever. Sure, $34 may seem like a lot for a lip balm, but it’s essentially a two-in-one product: lip color and moisture all in one. Plus, my tubes have lasted over a year and I wear Dior Addict Lip Glow every single day.

Prepare to throw all your lipsticks away and buy Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm in all six shades on Nordstrom for $34 a tube below.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Color Reviving Lip Balm



