Shoppers Saw an "Amazing" Difference in Droopiness and Wrinkles After Using This $28 Glow Serum

Chances are you've tried at least a couple of vitamin C skincare products — it's an antioxidant-rich superstar active ingredient known for diminishing dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. And if you have, then you know that not all vitamin C skincare is created equally. It's a finicky ingredient that can oxidize (i.e. expire), be too strong and thereby irritating, or too weak and thereby ineffective. So although these products are a dime a dozen, finding a truly great serum is not an easy task — but according to shoppers, Dime Beauty will forever end your search. Its Hyper Glow Serum is a radiance-boosting skincare product formulated with vitamin C in the starring role at 20 percent potency, where it brightens skin, fights sun damage, and treats hyperpigmentation. Ferulic acid (literally) plays the supporting role — the ingredient boosts the benefits of other antioxidants and inhibits further creation or worsening of wrinkles and dark spots. This vitamin C serum is essentially a one-two punch; vitamin C brightens the skin and provides anti-aging properties, while ferulic acid makes the vitamin C work better.