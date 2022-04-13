Shoppers Saw an "Amazing" Difference in Droopiness and Wrinkles After Using This $28 Glow Serum
Chances are you've tried at least a couple of vitamin C skincare products — it's an antioxidant-rich superstar active ingredient known for diminishing dark spots, fine lines, and wrinkles. And if you have, then you know that not all vitamin C skincare is created equally. It's a finicky ingredient that can oxidize (i.e. expire), be too strong and thereby irritating, or too weak and thereby ineffective. So although these products are a dime a dozen, finding a truly great serum is not an easy task — but according to shoppers, Dime Beauty will forever end your search. Its Hyper Glow Serum is a radiance-boosting skincare product formulated with vitamin C in the starring role at 20 percent potency, where it brightens skin, fights sun damage, and treats hyperpigmentation. Ferulic acid (literally) plays the supporting role — the ingredient boosts the benefits of other antioxidants and inhibits further creation or worsening of wrinkles and dark spots. This vitamin C serum is essentially a one-two punch; vitamin C brightens the skin and provides anti-aging properties, while ferulic acid makes the vitamin C work better.
It's a win-win with immediate and effective results, according to the 800-plus five-star ratings on Dime Beauty's site. One reviewer wrote that they used Hyper Glow in conjunction with the brand's TBT Serum for less than a month before seeing (and feeling) an "amazing" difference. "[My] lines, wrinkles, and droopiness have improved greatly. My skin just feels much tighter." Another five-star reviewer wrote, "I honestly cannot believe the improvement in my overall skin… [there is a] reduction in the appearance of fine lines, dark circles, blemishes. My skin has a glow that it hasn't had in years." Another shopper concisely shared that it worked great on their "dull skin and fine wrinkles."
While I highlighted ferulic acid and vitamin C, this serum is packed with a few other underrated ingredients. Take resveratrol and vitamin E — the former, a substance behind red wine's touted health benefits that promotes healthy cell regeneration and skin elasticity. The latter, an intense hydrator that nourishes and softens complexions. As shoppers repeatedly highlight, the Hyper Glow Serum is also just $28, which is incredibly affordable in skincare terms. Head to Dime Beauty to get your dose of glowing skin.