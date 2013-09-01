Diane Kruger's Beauty Secrets Include SPF 60, Skipping the Brush, and Saying No To Wine

Model. Actress. Makeup artist? It's true! This star does her own face for the red carpet—and she can blend with the best of them. For InStyle's September issue, Diane Kruger discussed makeup tips, her skin struggles and her seven beauty must-haves. Click the photo to check out the products she can't live without and keep scrolling to read our exclusive interview with the star. For more, turn to page 486 of the recent issue, now available on newsstands or downloadable for your tablet.

You've clearly picked up tons of tips from your years in the makeup chair. What can you teach us?

I use my fingers, especially to apply foundation and concealer. I never understand makeup artists who only use sponges and brushes. Cosmetics need to be worked into the skin in order to look natural. I also prefer a fuller brow, so I pluck just the tiniest bit of hair. It gives the face character and really pulls your whole look together.

What's one product you can't live without?

Sunscreen. I started getting brown spots when I first moved to L.A., and coming from Europe I wasn't so accustomed to the sun. Now I wear SPF 50 or 60, even when it rains.

Perhaps that explains your flawless skin.

Thanks, but I wasn't blessed with great skin. I used to have rosacea and had to quit smoking to get rid of it. I still struggle with undereye circles. It's all about discipline and finding products that are right for you. I've noticed my skin looks better when I don't drink, so I stopped for six weeks before the Cannes Film Festival. It did me wonders. I slept better than ever. It kind of sucked, though, because I enjoy a glass of wine.

Well, you've inked a deal as the face of Chanel skin care, so it paid off. Have you always been confident about your looks?

Of course not. You can be the most beautiful woman in the world and still find something that bugs you. I've learned how to highlight the things I like and minimize or hide the things I don't.

