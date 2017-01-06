Detoxing Treatments Everyone's Talking About in 2017

Getty
Kim Peiffer
Jan 06, 2017 @ 4:30 pm

Ah, yes, January. That dull, drab post-holiday time of the year that leaves us void of a reason to get out of our cozy beds in the morning. Not only must we drag ourselves to the office in the freezing cold while it's pitch black outside, but we also have to bid adieu to all those fun holiday parties, endless cocktails, and sugar cookie binges until next year.

But wait—all those fun exhausting gatherings are no more ... Eureka! Because we’re exhausted. Finally, we have the opportunity to get back to the gym and feel healthy. Suddenly, we are just a little more excited for the first month of the year. Behold, a few buzzy ways to kick-start you back into feeling amazing this winter.

VIDEO: Fitness Trainers Reveal What They Never Eat Before or After a Workout

 

Goodbye, eggnog and hot toddies; hello, fresh meals and sweaty saunas! 2017, we got this.

1 of 4 courtesy

Infrared Saunas 

Want to feel like you just spent a week detoxing at a wellness retreat in a matter of 30 to 60 minutes? Enter the infrared sauna, the latest and greatest way to rid the body of all of those holiday toxins. Touted as seven times more detoxifying than traditional heat, the infrared sauna is the mack daddy of them all. At Higher Dose, step inside your own private sauna, turn the chromotherapy lighting to your color of choice (blue is relaxing, so we went that route) and plug your iTunes into the custom surround sound music system. After an hour letting the heat + the soothing sounds of Adele take our worries away, we felt like a brand new person.

Advertisement
2 of 4 courtesy

The Latest in Clean Eating 

Juice Press, a favorite of Karlie Kloss, Gigi Hadid, and Kendall Jenner, just launched their clean-eating plan, and we’re obsessed. Kick off the new year with a 1-, 3-, or 5-day eating program comprised of hearty soups, fresh salads, and other nourishing plant-based options such as chia seed pudding and cold, raw oatmeal all made with organic, pure ingredients. Bottom line: We’re obsessed. Not only did we feel full and completely detoxed after five days of clean eating, but the personal concierge assigned to you helps you customize each meal, so you’ll love every last bite (and did we mention you can have it delivered right to your door?).

3 of 4 Getty

At-Home Luxury IVs

Whether you’re sporting a serious hangover or you’re in search of a glowing complexion, The I.V. Doc, an at-home luxury hydration service, has got you covered. Book an appointment online and a nurse will arrive at your home or office equipped with an I.V. bag to put in your arm, delivering fluids, electrolytes, and vitamins in a matter of minutes. Kim K. and Kate Upton are both fans.

Advertisement
4 of 4 Getty

Colon Hydrotherapy 

Colonics are by NO means new, but they certainly are resurfacing among celebs, models, and the health-obsessed wanting to take their detox plans to a deeper level. Which is why custom colonic spots like Fluid are opening all over the country. At this hidden gem in New York's Flatiron district, Dr. Francis Gonzalez, an experienced therapist with more than 10 years of experience managing colon hydrotherapy clinics, walks each patient through their detoxing goals and issues before putting them on a custom program that addresses long-term goals and is tailored to specific needs

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!