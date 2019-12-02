Sarah Jessica Parker’s Secret to Voluminous Hair Is 30% Off at Dermstore’s Cyber Monday Sale

Image zoom Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Cyber Monday 2019’s deals have officially arrived, and while you might be busy buying new staples to incorporate into your wintertime outfits, we suggest you take a quick detour from clothes shopping and head over to Dermstore’s epic Cyber Monday Sale.

Today only, the skincare and beauty site is offering up to 30 percent off select products when you use the code DSGIFT at checkout. And while there’s a lot of options to sift through, we’ve narrowed down the selection to a few must-buys, based on the praise they’ve received from two Hollywood icons.

First up on your shopping list is the Sarah Jessica Parker-recommended Serge Normant Volumizing Spray, which is on sale for $18 right now. In a 2018 interview with People, the star named it her haircare MVP. “This is a must,” she said. “It works for so many people. Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body.” And TBH, who doesn’t want voluminous tresses à la SJP? Plus, reviewers praise the spray’s ability to make fine, thin hair look more textured and bouncy.

Another must-shop is Dr. Hauschka’s Rose Day Cream — a product Jennifer Lopez called out during a 2014 episode of What What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. You’ll be so happy to know that the singer’s skincare secret doesn’t cost an arm and a leg. It typically goes for $45, but right now, you can emulate J.Lo’s glowy, moisturized skin without spending more than $32, thanks to Dermstore’s Cyber Monday Sale.

Word to the wise: Don’t wait on these celeb-approved buys, because they’re bound to sell out. Shop them now, before prices go back up tomorrow.

