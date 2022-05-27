Shoppers Say This "Luxurious" Neck Cream Helps With Everything From Sagging Skin to Fine Lines

Self-Esteem is a twice-a-day cream that should be applied by massaging in an upward motion from the bottom of the neck, up. One five-star reviewer wrote, "[Self-Esteem] has such a thick and luxurious consistency and smooths on evenly," adding that it soaks into the skin with no residue, in addition to quickly making their fine lines smoother and improving texture. Another said that this product effectively does what it says it will, which is high praise for a product that claims to firm sagging skin and diminish wrinkles.