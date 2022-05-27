Shoppers Say This "Luxurious" Neck Cream Helps With Everything From Sagging Skin to Fine Lines
When it comes to anti-aging products, and skincare in general, it's easy to focus on the face and forget everything else. Really, you're doing yourself a disservice since your hands and neck can be the first areas to show signs of aging. For your hands, consider a customer-loved moisturizer, and for your neck, get acquainted with Dermelect's Self-Esteem Professional Neck Firming Lift.
Self-Esteem is a 2-ounce cream that targets sagging, wrinkled neck skin using antioxidant squalene, lipid-rich avocado oil, anti-inflammatory green tea extract, and chemical exfoliants including alpha hydroxy acids, beta hydroxy acids, and glycolic acid. There is also the lesser-known agefinity, an active ingredient that uses biotechnology to reshape cells and diminish signs of aging on your Y-zone (your face and neck). With all of those ingredients in tow, the latest in Dermelect's line of effective, customer favorite products is a superhero product.
Shop now: $47 with code MDE20 (Originally $59); dermelect.com
Self-Esteem is a twice-a-day cream that should be applied by massaging in an upward motion from the bottom of the neck, up. One five-star reviewer wrote, "[Self-Esteem] has such a thick and luxurious consistency and smooths on evenly," adding that it soaks into the skin with no residue, in addition to quickly making their fine lines smoother and improving texture. Another said that this product effectively does what it says it will, which is high praise for a product that claims to firm sagging skin and diminish wrinkles.
Although shoppers say the original $59 price isn't bad (especially given the results), from now until March 31, you can get Self-Esteem for 20 percent off with the code MDE20. Besides the discount, you'll also get free shipping and a tube of Dermelect's editor-loved Smooth & Supple lip mask.
Head to Dermelect to nab the neck cream, and any other anti-aging customer favorites while they're on sale (and in stock).