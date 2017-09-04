This Genius Product Will Help You Kick Your Nail-Biting Habit

Tired of biting your nails? You're not alone—the issue is more common than you think. Whether the cause lies in anxiety or boredom for you, Dermelect's latest launch might be able to help you stop once and for all.

The skin and nail care brand will be launching their Resist Nail Bite Inhibitor + Restorative Treatment in early September, which may look like your traditional clear top coat, but is actually infused with an ingredient that gives off a bitter taste on contact with your mouth. "By leaving an awful taste in your mouth, you're going to want to stop biting," says celebrity manicurist Rachel Shim. "The product allows you to reign in the nervous tendency, while repairing and restoring the damaged nail."

In true Dermelect fashion, the formula is infused with a side of good-for-you ingredients to help strengthen your nails. It can be used either as a base or top coat, and should be changed out every few days to ensure it stays fresh. Simply apply one to two coats, then allow the clear lacquer to dry completely.

In addition to the treatment, Shim also offered up a few more helpful tips to stop biting your nails—trim them short, use cuticle oil to keep them from peeling or flaking, and most importantly, try to identify where and why the habit started in the first place. "Spend a little alone time with yourself to try and pinpoint the reason behind your nail biting," she advises. "You will be able to more effectively deal with this problem once you are able to identify the reason behind the nail biting."

Find Dermelect's Resist Nail Bite Inhibitor + Restorative Treatment for $15 at dermelect.com starting in September.