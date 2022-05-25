This Resurfacing Cleanser "Remarkably De-Emphasizes" Wrinkles, According to Fans
When friends come to me with skincare questions, I usually tell them it's fine to spend less on cleansers. The best ones remove your makeup and leave skin soft, but because they're only on your face for seconds, it's tough to believe in many face washes' outsized claims. The exception: ones that rely on fast-acting exfoliants, like Dermalogica's Skin Resurfacing Lactic Acid Cleanser.
The brand has a stellar reputation when it comes to skin resurfacers, with its Daily Microfoliant approved by both Oprah and Heidi Klum. But where the celebrity favorite draws on rice-based powder, the Lactic Acid cleanser combines surfactants, alpha hydroxy acids, and antioxidants to "remarkably de-emphasize" wrinkles, according to users.
The cleanser's lactic acid is likely the reason people see such profound changes in their skin. As dermatologist Dr. Michele Green, MD, previously told InStyle, the ingredient "can remove several layers of dead skin in just one treatment," which tones down blemishes, sunspots, texture, hyperpigmentation, and superficial wrinkles.
Shop now: $45; dermalogica.com, ulta.com, and sephora.com
The lactic acid is combined with vitamin E, sunflower seed oil, and rose flower oil to soften skin, and going by the formula's more than 700 five-star reviews, the effects are impressive. One person in their 50s said that within a few days of using it, their "slightly greasy, sun-damaged" skin looked brighter and clearer than it had in the last decade, and over a dozen people echoed that it left their skin looking younger.
"My skin looks younger than it did when I was young," wrote one customer; another 52-year-old said it leaves their skin "silky soft" and glowing. Per another fan in their 50s, the cleanser has reduced even the wrinkles, dark spots, and rough skin imparted from a life in "the wilds of Maine" (jealous). And as a last devotee in their early 40s wrote, the cleanser made a "marked difference" in their visible pores "right out of the gate."
If you're interested, you can get the Skin Resurfacing Lactic Acid Cleanser at Dermalogica's website, Ulta, and Sephora for $45.
- The Anti-Aging Face Oil Reese Witherspoon "Loves" Is on Sale — Along With Tons of Clean Beauty Hits
- These Under-$50 Summer Wardrobe Staples Are on Sale at Amazon Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend
- The Sculpting Jeans Supermodels, Celebrities, and Editors Love Are Finally on Sale
- Out of 30,000 Deals in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, These Are the 25 Worth Shopping