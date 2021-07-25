72-Year-Olds Say This Oprah-Approved Skincare Set Smoothes Deep Forehead Wrinkles
It is with no great amount of pleasure that I report I'm on the dating apps. But every so often I come across a bio that makes me smile, as with one person who wrote that they're looking for someone "always down to get apps for the table." I responded, "apps are life," and I meant it — both in dining, and in the beauty world. Not referring to minis or single-use samples, but sets that give you a healthy dose of a brand's best products.
Such is the case with Dermalogica's Age Defense Kit, a three-piece set that unites the Oprah-blessed brand's greatest hits into a spectacularly easy routine. It includes the Daily Superfoliant, a charcoal-infused version of Dermalogica's editor-loved Daily Microfoliant, along with a bottle of the Biolumin-C Serum and a tube of the Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50 sunscreen.
Full sizes of the three go for $59, $89, and $75, respectively, but the $55 Age Defense Kit serves up enough of each product for you to personally judge whether they're worth the investment for your skin. Although going by the kit's 400+ five-star reviews, the formulas deliver phenomenal results.
"AMAZING skincare. I'm noticing that the wrinkles in my forehead are getting better," wrote one person, while another said, "After only using these products for a week, I can already see a difference in my skin. The fine line and wrinkles around my eyes have already become less noticeable."
That's thanks to the cruelty-free trio's sophisticated ingredients. The Daily Superfoliant is like the Daily Microfoliant's big sister, combining the Microfoliant's exfoliating enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids with Binchotan charcoal and brightening niacinamide. Half a teaspoon of the powdered formula is a "vital step for relaxing stressed-out facial muscles," according to one shopper who says the product smoothes their wrinkles — a result that 72-year-old reviewers notice as well in their heavy forehead lines.
The Biolumin-C Serum follows with a restorative mix of exfoliation and wrinkle relief, drawing on alpha hydroxy acids, vitamin C, and peptides for both immediate and long-term results. Formulated with chia seed extract, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, sunflower seed oil, and pagoda tree extract to plump skin, this combination has earned the serum over 800 five-star reviews.
"Was skeptical but will definitely purchase again. Fine wrinkles gone, improved complexion, brings a real glow to my skin," a shopper said of the serum's outcomes. Another attested that they've seen impressive brightening and line-reducing effects in a month, although the results were visible straight away (others reported fewer lines in five days). In the words of a 42-year-old mother of three, "I have been noticing the fine lines and wrinkles begin to fade. My skin is feeling smoother and looks younger."
The Dynamic Skin Recovery sunscreen preserves those results with SPF 50, though it also incorporates an anti-aging moisturizer with the addition of polyphenol-rich antioxidants, peptides, squalane, and vitamin E. The hydrating SPF doesn't clog pores or leave a white cast, but goes above and beyond to anti-age. After two years, a 56-year-old shopper said they see far fewer fine lines and wrinkles.
"It's rare for me to write reviews, but this moisturizer is amazing. I was worried about the high price, but it goes a long way," a final person wrote. "Fine lines I've had for years have visibly decreased. My pores are less noticeable also. I have combination skin, but this doesn't cause breakouts or make my skin feel oily."
Try the $55 set yourself, and edge one step closer to livin' la vida Winfrey.
