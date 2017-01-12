Derm-Approved Products for When Hormonal Acne Wreaks Havoc on Your Chin

"If your breakouts occur at the same time each month, they pop up in the same spot (typically on your chin or cheeks) and they are deep, cystic, and painful to the touch, you are likely suffering from hormonal breakouts. While a visit to a dermatologist may be in order for a solution, there are numerous things to try first," says a Dr. Suneel Chilukuri, a board certified dermatologist and fellowship-trained Mohs Micrographic, cosmetic and laser surgeon and founder of Refresh Dermatology in Houston, Texas.

He suggests using a product with a retinol. "When using a physician or prescription strength retinoid, you will have improved cell turnover and decreased blockage of your pores. Normal skin takes 26-30 days to shed itself. Acne prone skin may take 30-40 days to have cellular turnover. As a result, your pores get clogged and you will visibly see blemishes. My favorite retinol for acne prone skin is PCA SKIN Intensive Clarity Treatment: 0.5% pure retinol night," he notes.

He says the reason this one gets the A+ from him is because of its unique ingredient combo of retinol and salicylic acid. "The retinol helps to increase skin’s fighting power and cell turnover, while the salicylic acid breaks down oils. Oil production is increased during your menstrual cycle, so this ingredient is an extra fighter to reduce oil production," he further explains.