Wait, Did Demi Lovato Just Get Another Teeny-Tiny Tat?

When it comes to body art, Demi Lovato is definitely a pro. The 23-year old singer has at least 10 tattoos and she admitted to getting her first ink when she was just 16. In case you are wondering, it was the words "You make me beautiful" and she got them tattooed on her ribs "out of rebellion" (haven't we all been there?!) But apparently, Lovato is nowhere near done with inking her body and the latest one is, we have to admit, a bit unusual—but in a very cute way.

The singer took to Instagram to share a photo of a smiley face on her left hand pinky and captioned it "Cause life's too short not to tattoo your pinky." How about that for a reason not to run to the nearest tattoo parlor and get a similar one?

Cause life's too short not to tattoo your pinky 😂 A video posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 7, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

#YOLO right?! If you're looking for tiny tattoo inspiration, perhaps the simple smiley on Lovato's tiniest digit might end up on your pinspiration board. If not, there's always Halsey and her minimalist tattooed glory. Endless inspo to obsess over.