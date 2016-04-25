Yes, You Will Be Obsessed With Demi Lovato's Eyelashes

Wilmer Valderrama is a very lucky man. He’s dating one crazy strong, talented, and gorgeous woman, who, last week, proved that she doesn’t really need any makeup to look confident.

But when she does glam up, it’s her eyes that she focuses on. Lovato took to Instagram to show off her date night look, and it was so elegant and Old Hollywood — slicked-back hair, a bold lip, and lashes for miles. The singer’s secret? New York Color’s Get It All mascara.

Date night ready with long, volumized lashes to top off my confident and sexy eye look 👀🔥💃 compliments of Lovatics by Demi Mascara from @nyc_new_york_color. Find it at @target! #LoveNewYorkColor A photo posted by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Apr 22, 2016 at 12:26pm PDT

There’s really nothing sexier than a woman’s eyes, is there?!