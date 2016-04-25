Yes, You Will Be Obsessed With Demi Lovato's Eyelashes

Dobrina Zhekova
Apr 25, 2016 @ 11:15 am

Wilmer Valderrama is a very lucky man. He’s dating one crazy strong, talented, and gorgeous woman, who, last week, proved that she doesn’t really need any makeup to look confident.

But when she does glam up, it’s her eyes that she focuses on. Lovato took to Instagram to show off her date night look, and it was so elegant and Old Hollywood — slicked-back hair, a bold lip, and lashes for miles. The singer’s secret? New York Color’s Get It All mascara

There’s really nothing sexier than a woman’s eyes, is there?!

