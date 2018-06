December 2009

17 of 24 Gregory Pace / BEImages

Nicole Kidman's Playful Updo

THE STYLE An asymmetrical updo that's sleek in front and curly in back



WHERE The Nine premiere in New York City



HOW TO GET IT Nicole Kidman's hairstylist, Kerry Warn wanted to put the star's hair up, but not have it feel stuffy. "Chignons can be really formal," he said. "I wanted this to still be comfortable and fresh." He blew her hair dry with smoothing serum ("that's my security that it won't frizz out later"), pulled it into a low ponytail with an invisible elastic, and bent the ends with a curling iron. To finish, he rolled up the curls with his hands, and tucked them in place with large bobby pins. As for the ringlet by her face? "I thought it added just a little extra softness," says Warn.