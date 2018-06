Date Night Hairstyles You Can't Mess Up

2 of 6 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images, Craig Barritt/WireImage.com

Teased Waves

WHY WE LOVE IT Perfect for sexy singles, this look is unfettered and totally carefree. A word of caution: big, buoyant curls tend to attract a lot of attention.



HOW TO DO IT 1. Start building body in the shower with volumizing shampoo and conditioner. 2. Blow-dry with a large round brush, pulling hair up and out to create lift at the roots. Then wrap random sections around a 1-inch curling iron. 3. Once hair cools, brush through the curls to tease the crown and mist with a frizz-fighting spray for touchable hold.