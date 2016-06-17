Dascha Polanco Added Gold Leafing to Her Ponytail—and It's Out of this World Beautiful 

Orange Is the New Black's Dascha Polanco has never been afraid to experiment with her looks. Remember when she went grey on purpose? Well, we have another hair report that will leave you floored—were talking out-of-this-world gorgeous inspo, people. Last night, Polanco slayed the red orange carpet at the premiere of the new season of her hit show, and we have all the details on her beauty look.

The actress stepped out in a fiery floor-length red gown paired with the ponytail of your dreams. Trust us, it wasn't just an ordinary pony. It was adorned with gold leafing. Because, you know, #casual.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Her hairstylist Cynthia Alvarez started off by applying Dove Regenerative Nourishment Serum-In-Oil to her damp hair to help control frizz.

Then, she parted her hair so that the deep part is aligned with the arch of her brow. After that, she gathered her locks into a low pony. To prepare Polanco's hair for the gold foil, Alvarez applied a thin layer of gel to her part and the base of the ponytail. With the help of a bobby pin, she broke off small pieces of the foil and placed them directly onto the gel. It looks like something we'd see in a magazine editorial, or least in an ethereal Sofia Coppola flick.

While it does sound a little complicated for your average Friday morning (when you probably already have about 5 lbs of dry shampoo in your hair), the result is totally worth the extra 10 minutes in front of the mirror.