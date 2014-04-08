Need a Complexion Refresh? Try These Must-Have Products for Spring-Skin Rehab!


Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 08, 2014 @ 1:35 pm

We admit, there are times when we slack on our skincare routine. Though we try to be as diligent as possible with our SPF and eye cream, we've gone to bed without washing off our makeup more than onceand let's not forget when we used to tan in the summer sun. Factor in the drying winter elements we've been battling for months, and come spring, we're in need of serious complexion TLC.

If this sounds like you, don't worrywe've found the best products for reversing skin damage before the spots, breakouts, or wrinkles have time to take hold. Rodial's X-Treme Hangover Mask ($56; rodial.co.uk) serves as a morning-after remedy for the nights you fell asleep without cleansing your skin (no judgment!), and if you're worried about sun damage, Estee Lauder's Advanced Time Zone Creme ($65; esteelauder.com) turns back the clock on premature signs of aging brought on by UV rays.

Click through our gallery to see even more skin-saving products!

Rodial X-Treme Hangover Mask

Rodial X-Treme Hangover Mask

Got home too late last night to wash your makeup off? (We've all been there!) The morning after, smooth on Rodial's X-Treme Hangover Mask ($56; rodial.co.uk), which is infused with an ample amount of glycolic and fruit acids that stop breakouts before they have the chance to take shape.
Estee Lauder Advanced Time Zone

Estee Lauder Advanced Time Zone

If we could turn back time, we'd probably spend a little less time in the sun, and more time layering on the SPF, but luckily, Estee Lauder's nourishing creme ($65; esteelauder.com) can help reverse the wrinkles caused by our summer tan sessions. The hyaluronic acid-rich formula plumps up fine lines within 3 days of use, and since the creme lives oil out of the mix, it won't create a slick finish.
Perricone MD Chloro Plasma Mask

Perricone MD Chloro Plasma Mask

A nourishing mask that's like a vitamin-filled green juice for your face-right down to its tint. Dr. Perricone's innovative formula ($75; perriconemd.com) starts as a gel and quickly transforms into an emerald-toned cream that delivers chlorophyll, blue algae, and green tea deep into your complexion to combat enlarged pores and dull skin.
4 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Estelle & Thild Super Bio Active Magic Duo

Some days, you need a larger glass of wine than others, and your skin is the same way. Let your complexion drink up with Estelle & Thild's hydrating duo ($157; net-a-porter.com). Simply mix a few drops of the Repairing Oil Complex with the Age Control Serum and let the cocktail of hyaluronic acid and marine microalgae work its magic to give your skin a much-needed boost in moisture, reduce signs of aging, and impart a healthy glow.
5 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Juice Beauty Stem Cellular Cleansing Oil

We're fans of any product won't dry out your complexion, but we especially love Juice Beauty's cleansing oil ($32; juicebeauty.com), which is formulated with a generous amount of fruit stem sells and resveratrol to brighten uneven tones and promote a firm texture.
6 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Ivo Pitanguy PreVious Intense Cleansing Program

Dr. Ivo Pitanguy's three-step system ($105; neimanmarcus.com) uses elements like soft almond oils, orange blossom, and cornflower to gently clean and de-stress your skin, while building up your defenses against age spots and wrinkles.
7 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Tatcha Indigo Soothing Renewal Treatment

This indigo-rich cream ($98; tatcha.com) can be applied to skin's dry, irritated areas to speed up the healing process, and despite the purple hue, will leave your complexion more luminous than lavender-tinted.
8 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Prescriptives Super Line Preventor Xtreme

If too much time in the sun has left your complexion a little less than radiant, smooth on this potent serum ($80; prescriptives.com) which fights off harmful free radicals almost immediately after your skin is exposed to them, and taps into your natural collagen reserves to fill in fine lines.
9 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Bright Dark Circle Minimizer

Apply this vitamin C-rich cream ($41; origins.com) around your eyes, and you'll see dark circles diminish almost immediately with its equalizing yellow tint. Under the surface, a blend of molasses and ume go to work to repair sun damage, and reduce shadowy areas from the inside out.
Algenist Algae Brightening Mask

Algenist Algae Brightening Mask

Don't let sun damage come back to haunt you! Algenist's mask ($59; algenist.com) fades dark spots with its blue-green algae base, while sea kelp provides gentle exfoliation to reveal a brighter complexion.
11 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Farmhouse Fresh Wine Down Super Antioxidant Recovery Serum

Farmhouse Fresh's overnight recovery serum ($55; farmhousefreshgoods.com) allows us to live out our Sleeping Beauty ambitions. Apply the product before going to bed, and the blend of peptides, resveratrol, and chamomile flower extract start working to detoxify your skin increase hydration, and shrink pore size.
12 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Bare Escentuals 7-Day Detox Mineral Brightening Peel

One week to better skin? Sign us up! Bare Escentuals' innovative peel ($75; bareescentuals.com) includes seven vials filled with concentrated formulas to promote cell turnover, strengthen your skin, and return your complexion to a smooth, supple state.
13 of 15 Courtesy Photo

Sunday Riley Hydroactive Cellular Face Oils

Just like Charlie's Angels, Sunday Riley's Cellular Face Oils ($125 each; sundayriley.com) each have their own specialties. Juno imparts an all-over radiant glow; Artemis balances oil production in combination skin; and Isis works best for mature skin, fighting off signs of aging with a unique Russian, Bulgarian, and Turkish rose mix.
Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Serum

Nip + Fab Glycolic Fix Serum

Nip + Fab's Glycolic Serum ($15; ulta.com) isn't too harsh on your skin, but can slough away any leftover makeup or dead cells your scrub didn't quite get. Plus, at under $20, it's a cheap trick that works just as well as its department store counterparts.
Aveda Stress Fix Body Creme

Aveda Stress Fix Body Creme

Who says your skincare routine can't extend to the rest of your body? Aveda's Stress Fix Body Creme ($50; aveda.com) uses a rich shea butter base to kick scaly winter skin to the curb, while the lavender and clary sage elements provide a piquant calming effect.

