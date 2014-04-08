Need a Complexion Refresh? Try These Must-Have Products for Spring-Skin Rehab!

We admit, there are times when we slack on our skincare routine. Though we try to be as diligent as possible with our SPF and eye cream, we've gone to bed without washing off our makeup more than once—and let's not forget when we used to tan in the summer sun. Factor in the drying winter elements we've been battling for months, and come spring, we're in need of serious complexion TLC.

If this sounds like you, don't worry—we've found the best products for reversing skin damage before the spots, breakouts, or wrinkles have time to take hold. Rodial's X-Treme Hangover Mask ($56; rodial.co.uk) serves as a morning-after remedy for the nights you fell asleep without cleansing your skin (no judgment!), and if you're worried about sun damage, Estee Lauder's Advanced Time Zone Creme ($65; esteelauder.com) turns back the clock on premature signs of aging brought on by UV rays.

Click through our gallery to see even more skin-saving products!