Dakota Johnson's Met Gala Bangs Were Styled With 2 Products From This Anti-Aging Hair Brand 

There are few celebrities I get as excited for as I do with Dakota Johnson. Any red carpet appearance she makes is always punctuated by a great outfit and envious, luscious hair. This year's Met Gala was no different; Johnson appeared wearing a custom sequin and tassel Gucci jumpsuit underneath a velvet cape. But really what I'm here to talk to you about is her hair — her signature bangs were perfectly textured and the rest of her mane was just the right amount of full and undone.