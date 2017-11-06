Daily Beauty Buzz: Dakota Johnson's Berry Lipstick

There is certainly an art to pulling off a bold berry lip color. Aside from keeping it off our teeth, getting the shape precise and the saturation level just pigmented enough are both key elements in the look. Even if you're pairing the effect with eyeshadow, the lip should remain the focal point instead of competing with the rest of the face.

Dakota Johnson gets it. At the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles over the weekend, the star mirrored the pink tones of her gown with a deep raspberry lip, which was balanced with matte skin, groomed brows, and a structured updo.

Recreate Johnson's look by picking up a lip liner and lipstick in coordinating colors, as well as a lip brush for application. Begin by tracing the perimeter of your pout with the liner, then fill in the empty space. This creates a budge-proof base for the lip color to stick to. With your lip brush, pick up a small amount of the color and apply it directly over the top. Blot once, then sweep on another layer for staying power. Should you accidentally color outside of the lines, a makeup brush dipped in concealer can help to clean up any accidental smudges around the edges.

The final step? Preventing any transfer onto your teeth. Pucker you lips into an O shape, then pull your index finger through. The excess lipstick will end up on your skin, which can then be washed off.