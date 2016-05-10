Daisy Ridley Just Made Spot Treatment the New Instagram Trend

Daisy Ridley is probably one of Hollywood's most honest stars when it comes to social media. Can you say refreshing? So, just a few weeks ago, Ridley revealed one of her insecurities (that's actually really relatable) in an Instagram post. "My skin isn't great so I don't post no make up selfies, much as I'd like to," the actress wrote.

That's why her latest selfie is kind of a big deal, and we can't help but love her even more. Ridley posted a photo of her with some 'spot cream' on while sipping a drink out of a mug and flaunting a topknot. How many times have you been in this same exact situation? Honestly, it looks really relaxing, and we're thrilled that Daisy is so honest.

So yes, go ahead and take that zit cream selfie. Post it on Instagram and Snapchat if you're feeling brave.

ACTUALLY why not! #istillputafilteronit #spotcreamwin #hidingmostofmyface #igotthismugfromtheellenshowanditismassiveandamazing #kobekobekobe A photo posted by @daisyridley on May 9, 2016 at 9:12am PDT

Daisy Ridley FTW!