Daisy Ridley Just Made Spot Treatment the New Instagram Trend

Daisy Ridley is probably one of Hollywood's most honest stars when it comes to social media. Can you say refreshing? So, just a few weeks ago, Ridley revealed one of her insecurities (that's actually really relatable) in an Instagram post. "My skin isn't great so I don't post no make up selfies, much as I'd like to," the actress wrote.
3 of these statements aren't true... Social media is great but also a bit scary cause what people post is the most filtered, most carefully chosen and cleverly edited moments of their lives. And self esteem is a huge issue for people around the world. My skin isn't great so I don't post no make up selfies, much as I'd like to; I have a trainer urging me on in workouts and don't include all the times I say 'I can't do it' and I don't smile all the time but I like to share the pictures where I am. But I actually do love myself, I try to think good thoughts always and am surrounded by the most wonderful people, so I'm keeping it balanced (like the Force, obvs). Just thought I'd say :)
That's why her latest selfie is kind of a big deal, and we can't help but love her even more. Ridley posted a photo of her with some 'spot cream' on while sipping a drink out of a mug and flaunting a topknot. How many times have you been in this same exact situation? Honestly, it looks really relaxing, and we're thrilled that Daisy is so honest.
So yes, go ahead and take that zit cream selfie. Post it on Instagram and Snapchat if you're feeling brave.
