Daily Beauty Buzz: Selena Gomez's Pink Eyeshadow

We never thought we'd write the words "pink eye" and "chic" in the same sentence, but there's a first time for everything, we guess.

Last night at the 2017 Met Gala, Selena Gomez contrasted her pastel rose gown with a bold neon pink eye, which, despite its vivid tone and graphic winged shape, is surprisingly wearable thanks to the soft nude lip and black mascara used to ground the hue. "I originally was going to do something very soft on Selena, and kept that idea in mind for the most part when deciding on her makeup look," says Gomez's makeup artist Hung Vanngo. "The twist was the bright pink eyeliner I came across while sorting through colors. I thought it would be a fun punch of color, but still go with the overall makeup look." Mission accomplished.

VIDEO: See the 2017 Met Gala Looks

RELATED: See What Everyone Wore to the 2017 Met Gala

After creating a flawless canvas (with appropriate highlights on the cheekbones, down the nose, and on the cupid's bow), Vanngo picked up the Marc Jacobs Beauty Gel Eye Crayon in (Pop)ular ($25; sephora.com) and traced her top lashline to the outer third of her lid. He then used a brush to blend the formula into a winged shape, and followed with a handful of pink shades from the Marc Jacobs Beauty Style Eye Con Palette in Lover 220 ($59; sephora.com).

A few generous coats of mascara on her top and bottom lashes finished the eye, and once Gomez's brows were filled in, Vanngo lined her lips with the Poutwear Lip Liner in Nude(ist) 300 ($24; sephora.com) and topped off the effect with the New Nudes Gel Lipstick in In the Mood 152 ($30; sephora.com).