Daily Beauty Buzz: Samira Wiley's Pink-Nude Lipstick

The nude lip category can be a tricky place to navigate. Anything too pale will appear chalky against your complexion, while anything too dark veers into the sienna and brown territory. However, when you get it just right, neutral lips will quickly become your new thing—even if you adhere strictly to colors of the MAC Ruby Woo variety.

Take Samira Wiley's lipstick from yesterday's Hulu Upfronts in New York City. Walking the line between pink and tawny beige, the shade mimics her natural lip color, albeit a slightly more amplified take. The subtle glossy finish allows it to further stand out, but doesn't take away from her overall look.

One easy way to find your perfect pink-nude hybrid a la Samira is to use the color on your inner lip as an indicator. Veer no more than two shades lighter or darker than that color, keeping your warm or cool undertones in mind. Finish with a dab of clear or color-coordinated gloss (sometimes shade-mixing can give you your ideal result here), or if you prefer something less sticky, opt for a waxy lip balm, which creates some slip without acting as adhesive for your layers if a gust of wind should pass.