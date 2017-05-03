Daily Beauty Buzz: Kerry Washington's Sleek Blowout

How do we love Kerry Washington's look from the Bronx Children's Museum Gala? Let us count the ways.

We love how her gorgeous steeley grey shadow walks the line between a full-on smoky eye and a subtle neutral. We love how the cool beige tone of her nude lip plays off of the well-blended shadow. We especially love that shiny, center-parted blowout. Created by her hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, the look perfectly complements the graphic lines of her gown.

When trying your own hand at this style, make sure to form the center part before picking up the round brush and blow dryer combo. After a few pumps of shine-enhancing hair serum, divide your strands into workable areas (usually 3 to 4 sections per side of the head does the trick for us), and use your round brush in tandem with your blow-dryer to smooth over your layers.

Once you finish, give your hair a quick pass of the flat iron to lock in the effect. Follow with a final drop of serum, and sweep your lengths behind your shoulers.