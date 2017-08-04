The Cutest Colors for Manicures and Pedicures

Victoria Moorhouse
Aug 04, 2017

The temperature isn't the only thing rising this summer! From metallics to rich neons to signature nudes, this season’s nail polish shade selection is on fire. And to save you from spending your sunny afternoon staring at the wall of lacquer in the salon, we asked a few pros for their picks on the must-have manicure and pedicure color combos. Keep scrolling to see and shop their favorite color match-ups.

Shades of Blue 

Hop on this season's affinity for monochromatic looks and pick out two colors in the same color family for your toes and fingers, suggests manicurist Rica Romain. "My favorite color is blue, so rule of thumb is if you don't use the exact same color for your hands and toes—use a lighter hue or shade on your hands and darker on your toes."

Her favorite for your hands is China Glaze Secret Peri-Wink-le ($5; walmart.com), while we dig essie In All the Wave for pedicures ($9; target.com).

 

 

Complimentary Colors

Look to the color wheel for your mani and pedi combo. Colors that are directly across from each other are the most complimentary, explains Romain. We like a purple and yellow moment, like JinSoon Nail Lacquer in Soubrette ($18; nordstrom.com) and Yves Saint Laurent Beauty La Laque Couture in 62 ($28; barneys.com).

Classic Colors

Honey Artists Manicurist Liang says that nude and red is a go-to for any event or occasion, especially if you're looking for a timeless, glamourous, and classic look. He recommends Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Fashion ($18; nordstrom.com) and My Old Flame ($18; nordstrom.com).

Mermaid Hues

Unicorn makeup might be trending, but for your nails, look to the sea for inspiration. Liang says that an "almost mermaid, water-inspired color combo" is a fun summer look. Try Ten Over Ten Nail Polish in Rivington ($18; net-a-porter.com) and Sally Hansen Nail Polish in Black and Blue ($7; target.com).

White and Bright, Bright Orange 

Liang says this pairing is "bright and chic at the same time" and can work with jeans and tee or something a little dressier. The best bottles for this look? Try essie Nail Polish in Clambake ($9; kohls.com) and essie Nail Polish in Blanc ($9; target.com).

Candy Colors

Sarah Gibson Tuttle, the founder of the Olive & June nail salon in Los Angeles, says she likes pairing a coral pedicure with a pink manicure. She suggests OPI Nail Lacquer in Cajun Shrimp ($9; walmart.com), while her clients love Orly Nail Polish in Kiss the Bride ($8; target.com).

Modern Neutrals 

Mix it up with an unexpected dark manicure and a nude pedicure this summer, says Tuttle. She suggests Nails Inc. Gel Effect Polish in Black Taxi ($15; us.nailsinc.com), while we are obsessed with Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Ghost Edit ($18; dermstore.com).

