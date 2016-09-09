Cute Compacts to Discreetly Eye Hotties With—or Fix Your Makeup 

I have a little secret. Back in 8th grade, or maybe early high school, I started carrying a compact in my pencil case (read: makeup bag that also had writing instruments, but also a lot of lip gloss). That doesn't sound that earth shattering, but hear me out. I didn't just use it to touch up lip gloss or find out when I needed to blot. Oh, no. I also used it to scope out people behind me.

But in all seriousness, a good, heavy compact feels glamorous and sophisticated and totally beats opening your front-facing camera at an unflattering angle to check if you have food in your teeth. Here are some of my favorites on the market.