Cute Compacts to Discreetly Eye Hotties With—or Fix Your Makeup 

Getty
Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 09, 2016 @ 1:45 pm

I have a little secret. Back in 8th grade, or maybe early high school, I started carrying a compact in my pencil case (read: makeup bag that also had writing instruments, but also a lot of lip gloss). That doesn't sound that earth shattering, but hear me out. I didn't just use it to touch up lip gloss or find out when I needed to blot. Oh, no. I also used it to scope out people behind me. 

But in all seriousness, a good, heavy compact feels glamorous and sophisticated and totally beats opening your front-facing camera at an unflattering angle to check if you have food in your teeth. Here are some of my favorites on the market. 

1 of 5 Courtesy

Oribe Illuminating Face Palette 

$68 SHOP NOW
2 of 5 Courtesy

Mara Hoffman for Sephora Collection Kaleidescape Compact Mirror 

$18 SHOP NOW
3 of 5 Courtesy

Aerin Multi Color for Lips and Cheeks 

$42 SHOP NOW
4 of 5 Courtesy

Burberry Beauty Runway Palette 

$68 SHOP NOW
5 of 5 Courtesy

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow 

$68 SHOP NOW

