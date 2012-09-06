Cute Beauty Must-Haves for Under $15

Sep 06, 2012 @ 12:10 pm
Sugarpill Loose Eye Shadows
Sugarpill Loose Eye Shadows
A thin swipe of these highly pigmented shadows dabbed at the laseline flatters blue, green and brown eyes alike.

In Darling, Starling, and Weekender, $12 each; sugarpillshop.com.
Courtesy of Sugarpill
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick
The creamy lilac and punchy coral lipsticks have a satiny, expensive finish and an appealing single digit price tag.

In Primrose (front) and Coralberry, $8; revlon.com.
Time Inc Digital Studio
The Body Shop Tailored Cheek Tint
The Body Shop Tailored Cheek Tint
A high-tech product without the high price to match-this clear gel shifts to a rosy pink when it touches the skin.

Available March 14, $15.50; thebodyshop-usa.com.
Courtesy of The Body Shop
Sonia Kashuk Brush Couture Set
Sonia Kashuk Brush Couture Set
Thanks to art-deco inspired handles, these professional quality brushes are easy on the eyes-and on your budget.

$15; target.com.
Courtesy of Sonia Kashuk
Cover Girl NatureLuxe Foundation
Cover Girl NatureLuxe Foundation
Thanks to a refreshing dose of cucumber water, this featherlight formula delivers a clean, airbrushed finish-not a painted on shellac.

$12; drugstore.com.
Courtesy of Covergirl
e.l.f. Studio Matte Lip Color
e.l.f. Studio Matte Lip Color
The neutral shades are office appropriate, but the modern matte finish is office unexpected.

$3; eyeslipsface.com.
Courtesy of Elf
Milani Liquif'Eye Pencil
Milani Liquif'Eye Pencil
Zany liquid liner shades might not be at the top of your beauty want list, but at $7 a pop, they’re surprisingly versatile. Think the intense color payoff of an inky liner with the ease and control of a pencil.

$7; milanicosmetics.com and CVS stores nationwide.
Courtesy of Milani
Hard Candy Ginormous Lash Mascara
Hard Candy Ginormous Lash Mascara
This jet black formula works double duty to define lashes and boost the number that you actually have, thanks to a safe and gentle growth serum.

$7; hardcandy.com.
Courtesy of Hard Candy
Topshop Cheek Duo in Desert Sun
Topshop Cheek Duo in Desert Sun
If the compact's windswept pattern doesn't give you a rosy outlook, then the radiant effect it gives your skin certainly will. Define cheekbones with the warm bronze, then top with the dusty pink for a lit-from-within glow.

$24; topshop.com.
Courtesy Top Shop
Unforgettable Moments Perfume Duo
Unforgettable Moments Perfume Duo
Sweet and springy scents for when you're feeling blue or thinking pink. Promise (blue) smells like clean white flowers; Charmed (pink) is a fruity blend of sensual wood notes.

$15; unforgettablemoments.com.
Courtesy Payless
