Crystal Lip Art Is Your New Beauty Obsession

You know us... We love telling you about unusual and quirky lip trends. From Stranger Things-inspired lip art to gluing dried flowers on your lips, we've covered it all. We know that some of these may not be very practical, but that's not the point—human creativity knows no boundaries and some of these lip looks are actual art.

And today, we are obsessing over crystal lips—and trust us, you'll freak out just like we did when you see the creations of pro makeup artist Johannah.

The NYC-based beauty guru started posting photos of the gorgeous looks on Instagram and the Internet has promptly freaked out.

Inspired by natural crystals like amethyst and quartz, Johannah sometimes uses liquid gold or metallic lip liner to contour the lips and create a dripping effect before applying the crystals. The results are nothing short of stunning.

Again, this may not become your go-to daily look, but Halloween is coming up, and isn't a great thing to be able to match your lips to your jewelry?