This Swarovski Crystal-Encrusted Ponytail Will Leave You Totally Speechless 

We can guarantee you that what you are about to see will leave you completely (and we mean completely) speechless.

And if you were blown away by beauty trends like flower contouring, stiletto contouring, or, like, any type of over-the-top contouring, just know that this tops it.

As you may know, Australia Fashion Week is in full swing right now in Sydney, so today's dose of glittery magic comes all the way from Down Under.

For Swarovski's runway show, the hairstylists at Redken created the most insane hairdos we've possibly ever seen. Behold: the crystal-encrusted pony!

*jaw drops*

Graham Denholm

It's probably not something you'd wear while you go for a casual run through the park, but then again maybe you like to get fancy for the gym? To each their own — and if that's the case, go you.

This just puts glitter roots in perspective, doesn't it?