7 Contour Sticks For Us Mere Mortals Who Missed Out on the KKW Beauty Launch

The KKW Beauty Contour Sticks, created by contour queen Kim Kardashian herself, continue to break the internet and populate our Instagram feeds, but we have one question—who was actually able to score one of these? Within 10 minutes, all 300,000 units sold out, and racked up a cool $14.4 million in profits. Even over at InStyle HQ, our attempts to get contour kits of our own ended up fruitless, leaving us to search the market for the next best thing. Here, we rounded up 7 contour sticks at every price point that are just as good, and should hold you over until the next restock.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Nudestix Sculpting Pencil

Nudestix $24 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

By Terry Glow Expert Duo Stick 

By Terry $48 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Black Up Contouring Stick

Black Up $42 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Catrice Prime & Fine Contouring Duo Stick

Catrice $8 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Maybelline Master Contour V-Shape Duo Stick

Maybelline $8 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Pur Minerals Cameo Dual-Ended Contour Stick

Pur Minerals $40 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

NYX Wonder Stick

NYX $12 SHOP NOW

