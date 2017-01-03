8 of the Craziest Spa Treatments Offered in the World

Imagine rolling up to the most charming Sound of Music-esque luxury resort and spa in the middle of the mountains and being greeted with views that could make Maria von Trapp jealous. That's what you're dealing with at Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt. Then you enter the "Waterworld" area and interlocking pathways filled with holistic saunas and different saltwater pools and you're definitely sure the hills are alive. Treatments like the Alpine Herb Pouch Massage (which has major health benefits thanks to a rubdown with this sack filled with herbs, roots, and berries grown directly on the farm) and Whey Baths (AKA the milk curd soak Cleopatra swore by for her flawless skin and hair) are signature to Stanglwirt, but you can't come here without partaking in some form of a Haki experience. Creator Harald Kitz's belief is that anything that can be done in a massage bed can also be done in 36-degree brine water, so that's where this treatment starts. Your therapist straps you into a few bands attached to buoys and then proceeds to stretch your shoulder, neck, and head area, alleviating pressure while simultaneously floating you gently around the pool. At one point you're even elevated for a mid-air stretch that reminded me of that Dirty Dancing lift scene although maybe not *quite* on that level or at that height. It's everything. The treatment doesn't stop there, but rather continues upstairs with a relaxing massage back in a bed, on land. Double dose of zen—I like it. Hands down a must-try if you're ever in Austria.