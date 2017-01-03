8 of the Craziest Spa Treatments Offered in the World

Courtesy
Why opt for a basic deep tissue when you can travel the world for a stretching ritual in a pool in the middle of the Austrian mountains, a healing rubdown underneath the stars in the Seychelles, a rose-infused bath in a wine cellar in Tuscany, or a clay painting treatment that's performed to the sounds of the didgeridoo in Australia? Thought so. If you do have the travel bug and want to book yourself a day of TLC, check out this roundup of 8 of the craziest spa treatments in the world.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy
Rainfall Garden Retreat Treatment at Auberge Spa at Hacienda AltaGracia in Pérez Zeledón, Costa Rica
Advertisement
Advertisement