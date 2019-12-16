COVERGIRL Just Launched Its First 100% Vegan Line

Image zoom Courtesy

If you've been looking to trade in your traditional cosmetics for the cruelty-free, clean variety, but the options are limited at your local drugstore, COVERGIRL just launched the perfect set of products for you.

The cosmetics giant's Clean Fresh collection is its first line made with 100% vegan ingredients, and it's also free of talc, parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, mineral oil, and sulfates.

Three of the four products included in the collection are currently available to shop on Amazon. But you'll have to wait until January 2020, when the full line drops in-stores at Walmart, Ulta, Walgreens, and CVS, to try out the line's Lip Oil, which will be sold exclusively at the latter retailer.

In the meantime, feel free to fill up your cart with Skin Milk sheer foundation, Cooling Glow Stick highlighter, and Cream Blush to take your clean beauty routine to the next level.

In true COVERGIRL fashion, each of these products offer long wear, all-day coverage — proving that just because you're using affordable, clean products, doesn't mean you have to skimp on quality.