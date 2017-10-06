9 Luxe Beauty Products You Never Knew You Could Get at Costco

Marianne Mychaskiw
Oct 06, 2017 @ 11:30 am

Fact: Costco is a pretty glorious place. The excitement over our membership almost outranked that of any other club we had ever joined in our lives, and shopping there is an experience in itself—you eat, you drink, you buy products you never knew you needed in bulk.

Veer away from the rows upon rows of free samples, if only for a moment, and you'll discover an untapped treasure trove of beauty products you once thought were only available at the department store. Better yet, a few celebrity hairstylists and makeup artists have proven to be bigger fans than us, creating their own product lines exclusive to everyone's favorite warehouse store.

Here, we put together a list of 9 beauty must-haves you probably never knew you could get at your local Costco.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Ilia Illuminator

The natural products aren't limited to the gardening section—this gentle formula blends on like a dream, and is packed with enough shimmer to mimic the effect of a moonbeam dancing across your cheekbone.

2 of 9 Courtesy

Amy Nadine Micellar Cleansing Water

Micellar water has been big across the pond in France for years, and honestly, we get the hype—the tiny micells used in the formula draw oil, dirt, and makeup left behind by your cleanser out of your skin, leaving your face beyond soft and clean. This version by makeup artist Amy Nadine, who works with Lauren Conrad, has become a regular in our nightly skincare ritual, and at $10, keeping a few bottles on standby is totally affordable. 

3 of 9 Courtesy

Guerlain Rouge G De Guerlain Lipstick

No more having to duke it out at the department store for the last nude shade—Guerlain's Rouge G lipstick, complete with the mirrored cap, just became as accessible as a family-sized bag of Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which we also plan to shove in our cart.

4 of 9 Courtesy

Kristofer Buckle Liquid Eyeliner Duo

Crafted by Mariah Carey's makeup artist, this pen-shaped stylo delivers an inky noir strike on contact with your lash line, but gives the control of a pencil liner.

5 of 9 Courtesy

Koh Gen Do Maifanshi Aqua Foundation

Long praised for its ability to deliver full-coverage that still looks like your own skin, we're wondering if it's appropriate for us to start buying Koh Gen Do's famed foundation in bulk. 

6 of 9 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Instamarc Light Filtering Contour Powder Duo

No need to make two separate trips—after you've picked up a box of Bagel Bites, you can swing by the cosmetics department to restock your favorite contouring palette, saving you time on the entire errand run.

7 of 9 Courtesy

Whamisa Organic Flowers Eye Essence

Our reaction when we heard that Costco was selling Korean skincare was not unlike the same one we had when we heard Zima made a brief return over the summer, though this tea-rich eye gel is arguably more beneficial for our skin than the throwback beverage.

8 of 9 Courtesy

Tory Burch Jolie Fleur Verte

Forget the Totino's Pizza Rolls up for grabs on aisle 6—this airy mix of mandarin, tuberose, and lily of the valley is by far the most tantalizing aroma in the whole store.

9 of 9 Courtesy

Orlando Pita Argan Gloss Shampoo

The celebrity hairstylist, who has worked with Gwyneth Paltrow and Natalie Portman, among countless others, is a regular fixture backstage at just about every fashion week show, and now, he's extending his expertise to your bathroom. Thanks to its ability to amp up shine and give hair some intense hydration, his argan-rich shampoo makes it easier to mimic his professional handiwork on your own. 

