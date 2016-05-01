We're Dangling Your Dream Right in Front of You…Go Get It

Listen up! If you've ever dreamed of launching your own beauty line, here's your chance. Cosmoprof North America and The Professional Beauty Association want you to submit your idea RN (by clicking this link) to sign up for Beauty Pitch 2016—basically the beauty version of Shark Tank. If selected, you'll have a chance to fly to Las Vegas and literally pitch your idea to a panel of judges including moi and, you know, John Paul DeJoria (#casual). Read all the fine print + details at www.beautypitch.com.

Just trying to help you make your dreams come true.