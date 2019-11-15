The Best Winter Skincare Products for Combination Skin
Learning how to build a routine for combination skin can be tricky. While one area of you face might be perfectly balanced, another might be dry and flaky. But according to Fran Cook-Bolden, M.D., a New York City-based dermatologist, there's one way to make buying products for this skin type simple.
"People with combination skin should build their routine based on the season, especially in areas where the climate changes can be dramatic," she says. For winter in specific, the goal should not only be to balance the skin, but also to deeply moisturize.
If you're still unsure of how to take care of your skin for the upcoming season, look no further. All the best products to use on combination skin during the winter, ahead.
Aveeno Ultra-Calming Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser
Aveeno's Ultra-Calming Hydrating Gel is perfect for combination skin, since it's able to remove makeup, dirt, and excess oil, all while still keeping the skin hydrated. Dr. Cook-Bolden also loves that this fragrance-free cleanser boasts feverfew, an ingredient known to help calm and balance the skin.
Toner: Dr. Barbara Sturm Balancing Toner
What makes this toner stand out from the rest is that it has pH-balancing properties, which is essential for combination skin. "Products that are closer to our natural skin pH of 5.5 — a slightly acidic pH — promote skin health and wellness and help our skin function at its best," the dermatologist explains.
Daytime Serum: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic
A good vitamin C serum is key for any skincare routine, but what makes this serum a fit for this skin type is the fact that the formula includes hyaluronic acid. "Hyaluronic acid provides intense hydration to combination skin," the MD says.
Daytime Moisturizer: Kiehl's Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream
This water cream is rich enough to nourish any dry areas of your skin, but won't add any extra shine to your face. Plus, calendula is a powerhouse skincare ingredient. "It promotes collagen, helps skin maintain hydration, and contains antioxidants that protect against nature’s oxidative stressors," Dr. Cook-Bolden says. "It also contains anti-inflammatory compounds."
Nighttime Serum: Tarte SEA Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum
The vegan marine plant collagen found in Tarte's SEA Deep Sea Collagen Super Serum helps to balance and the hydrate the skin over time. But since this product also contains argan oil, which is rich in fatty acids, it's best to use it at night to avoid extra shine.
Nighttime Moisturizer: Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer
This protein-rich, creamy moisturizer will help to keep the skin firm and ultra-moisturized during the winter months. And with a pH balance of four, it's perfect for combination skin. "This will help to retain desirable properties such as hydration, elasticity, smoothness, and even tone," the MD explains.
Eye Cream: Drunk Elephant Shaba Complex Firming Eye Serum
Much like Drunk Elephant's moisturizer, this product is ideal for combination skin with a pH level of 5.8. On top of that, its fermented black tea and copper peptides-rich formula helps to keep the skin around the eye area looking firm and hydrated.
Sunscreen: Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Sunscreen is an essential part of any skincare routine, even during the winter. Supergoop!'s oil-free formula will provide you with sun and blue light protection, which is essential for wintertime Netflix binges.
Spot Treatment: CeraVe Healing Ointment
Since winter weather can tend to be pretty unpredictable, it's always good for those with combination skin to have CeraVe's Healing Ointment on-hand. This hyaluronic acid-rich jelly can be used to hydrate any dry, flaky areas — and since the formula is non-comedigenic, you won't have to worry about it clogging your pores.