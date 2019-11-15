The Best Winter Skincare Products for Combination Skin

Learning how to build a routine for combination skin can be tricky. While one area of you face might be perfectly balanced, another might be dry and flaky. But according to Fran Cook-Bolden, M.D., a New York City-based dermatologist, there's one way to make buying products for this skin type simple.

"People with combination skin should build their routine based on the season, especially in areas where the climate changes can be dramatic," she says. For winter in specific, the goal should not only be to balance the skin, but also to deeply moisturize.

If you're still unsure of how to take care of your skin for the upcoming season, look no further. All the best products to use on combination skin during the winter, ahead.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help Winterize Your Skin