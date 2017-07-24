We're Freaking Out Over All the New ColourPop Product Launches

Quit playing games with our hearts, ColourPop.

If you follow the Insta-famous beauty brand on social media, their stream of posts likely left you in anticipation. Photo after photo, the brand teased a few upcoming product launches, keeping mum on the specifics, but causing every single one of their followers to comment wildly. Here, we put together a list of every upcoming launch that has graced their feed in recent days, along with the information we know about each one. Read on to get all the details now.

No Filter Concealer A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Jul 21, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

First up, the No Filter Concealer. Ahead of the big reveal, the brand teased a short Instagram video of the mixing machines in their factory blending together a mystery product, causing the rest of us to wildly theorize what it could be. The only hint we were given was that it didn't currently exist in the ColourPop lineup. Was it a face mask? Or a foundation? No word yet on when the No Filter Concealer officially launches, but we're already pretty certain it will be a hit.

Found: your new favorite makeup brushes. ColourPop is expanding with 12 brushes for the face and eyes, all priced between $5 and $11. Expect to see them on colourpop.com starting this Thursday.

Pressed Powder Bronzers & Highlighters in compacts A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Although ColourPop already has highlight and bronzer duo palettes and solo highlighters with the twist-off cap, the brand is now offering single colors will be sold in a compact form. We're into it—solo compacts are a great option if you want to try out a color on its own, or find yourself using only one pan out of the entire palette.

But wait... there's more 😽 A post shared by ColourPop Cosmetics (@colourpopcosmetics) on Jul 22, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Last, but certainly not least, comes the ColourPop pressed powder. We're assuming the same #NoFilter attitude that was taken with the aforementioned concealers will apply here, resulting in flawless, almost-airbrushed skin.