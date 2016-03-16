You Need to Know About This Internet-Famous Makeup Brand

Every time you see a girl with a glitter-adorned cut crease and an ultra pigmented lip on Instagram, chances are, at least one of those products is probably by ColourPop cosmetics. Ever since the brand's launch in 2014, the lineup has been praised by both beauty bloggers and novices alike, and has tallied up more Instagram followers than any of us could ever hope to gain on our personal accounts. Celebrities like Jaime King and Rumer Willis are on board—both stars have created their own collections with the brand, with King's lineup launching next week on the 24th—and the products have been making their rounds on the red carpet, being worn by Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Chastain, and Chrissy Teigen among many others.

We're especially big fans of the gorgeous liquid lipsticks, which deliver just as well as any luxury competitor out there, and are available in matte and satin finishes for $6 per tube. As if the high-impact shades weren't enough to get excited over, all of ColourPop's formulas are cruelty-free, and since every item is priced under $10, you can afford to stock up. Shop the full range now on colourpop.com!