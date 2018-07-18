8 Summer Makeup Looks More Exciting Than Nude Lipstick

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Last weekend, I found myself laying in bed beside my AC unit for an embarrassing amount of time. The humidity made me feel lethargic and lazy; I didn't even have enough energy to apply mascara. But after scrolling through Instagram and spotting a gloriously glowy and colorful summer makeup look on one of my friends, my desire to finish my face and go about my day returned. That's the power of an amazing makeup look.

If you, like me, find yourself forgoing makeup completely due to heat-induced summer blues, I'm here to help boost your motivation with eight celebrity-inspired, colorful makeup looks.

More creative than a swipe of black eyeliner, they all include some sort of pop of color, whether it's pastel eyeshadow or the perfect shade of red lipstick. Keep scrolling to check them all out, along with product suggestions that'll help you copy the look for yourself.

