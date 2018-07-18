8 Summer Makeup Looks More Exciting Than Nude Lipstick

Jul 18, 2018
Last weekend, I found myself laying in bed beside my AC unit for an embarrassing amount of time. The humidity made me feel lethargic and lazy; I didn't even have enough energy to apply mascara. But after scrolling through Instagram and spotting a gloriously glowy and colorful summer makeup look on one of my friends, my desire to finish my face and go about my day returned. That's the power of an amazing makeup look.

If you, like me, find yourself forgoing makeup completely due to heat-induced summer blues, I'm here to help boost your motivation with eight celebrity-inspired, colorful makeup looks. 

More creative than a swipe of black eyeliner, they all include some sort of pop of color, whether it's pastel eyeshadow or the perfect shade of red lipstick. Keep scrolling to check them all out, along with product suggestions that'll help you copy the look for yourself. 

Lucy Hale

Save the gray smoky eye for September. Until then, swap in a brighter color like magenta. Lucy Hale wore it haloed around her entire eye in a metallic finish. Try a product like Urban Decay's Moondust Eyeshadow in Extragalactic ($22; sephora.com).

Rihanna

With an all-purple-everything look, Rihanna proved the monochromatic makeup trend is still alive and kicking. To copy, blend eyeshadow shades from the Fenty Beauty Moroccan Spice Eyeshadow Palette ($59; sephora.com). Purple lipstick and a swipe of the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Shimmer Skinstick in Unicorn ($25; sephora.com) along the cheekbones round out the look. 

Adwoa Aboah

Blend a few different blues to create a watercolor effect on your eyelids, similar to Adwoa Aboah. Try a super-affordable quad like Revlon ColorStay 16-Hour Eyeshadow in Passionate ($7; walmart.com).

Issa Rae

Issa Rae's ultra-metallic eyeshadow holds tints of green, yellow, and gold. To create the light-catching look, her makeup artist used the CoverGirl TruNaked Scented Eye Shadow Palette in Chocoholic ($10; target.com), finished with a swipe of CoverGirl Flourish Mascara by LashBlast ($7; target.com).

Reese Witherspoon

You can keep the look subtle and still work in a pop of color. Case in point: Reese Witherspoon's glossy pink lip. Elizabeth Arden's Beautiful Color Liquid Lip Gloss Finish in Gone Pink ($22; elizabetharden.com) is almost identical. 

Blake Lively

A classic red lip works for every single season, so you might as well give it a go in the summer, too. Copy Blake Lively with her personal shade of red from L'Oreal Paris, appropriately named Blake's Red ($5; amazon.com).

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra went for a lighter metallic pink shade for her eyeshadow and a deeper berry pink for her lips. Givenchy's Le Rouge Lipstick in Framboise Velours ($38; sephora.com) should give you a similar look. 

January Jones

That "eyes or lips" rule is dated and nonexistent, as far as January Jones is concerned. She paired a neon blue cat-eye with hot pink, matte lipstick. For a similar look, try using Sephora Collection Colorful Liner ($14; sephora.com) and Bareminerals  Statement Matte Liquid Lipstick in Shameless ($19; sephora.com). 

