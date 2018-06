When a neon coral lip is your go-to neutral and you don't play by the rules of emphasizing just one feature, a high-impact cobalt is the only answer. A liquid formula delivers precise results, whereas a pencil can be a little more spontaneous. Just remember to go easy on the mascara to avoid a Dynasty-esque apperance.

Try: Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Liner in Cobalt, $22; nordstrom.com.

YSL Couture Kajal Eyeliner Pencil, $35; nordstrom.com.

NARS Larger Than Life Eyeliner in Abbey Road, $25; sephora.com.